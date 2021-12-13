Private sector unions to seek pay rises of up to 4.5% next year

Private sector unions have said they will submit pay claims of up to 4.5% next year as inflation, vacancies, and a performing economy combine for employees to secure "wage growth in excess of the long-run average".

The advice for unions comes from the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (Ictu) and the Nevin Economic and Research Institute (Neri). They said productivity in the economy, the highest number of job vacancies for 13 years, as well as inflation, are pointing to private sector claims in 2022.