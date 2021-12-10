Slump in planning permissions raises alarm of worsening housing crisis

Figures showing a slump in planning permissions this year has raised alarm that the housing crisis will get worse amid already acute shortages.
The Central Statistics Office figures show the number of new housing units granted planning permission fell to just over 29,540 in the first nine months of the year, down by 15.5% from just over 35,000 permits in 2020. Of the 29,540 permits in the first nine months, most were for apartments, at 18,165.
The CSO has cautioned planning permits from the Strategic Housing Development can affect the quarterly figures, in particular.
The figures nonetheless have led to alarm about the outlook for new housing builds because it could have been expected permissions would have increased significantly this year, given the country was in lockdown over long periods in 2020.
The figures point to "uncertainty on future housing supply", David Duffy, the director of Property Industry Ireland, the Ibec group, said.
"Looking at planning permissions as a lead indicator of future supply the data for the first nine months of 2021 suggests the gap between supply and demand will remain for the short term, at least," Mr Duffy said.
PII said a focus on a review of planning legislation to reduce "uncertainty within the planning system” was key.