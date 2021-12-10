Slump in planning permissions raises alarm of worsening housing crisis

It had been expected permissions would have increased significantly this year, given the country was in lockdown over long periods in 2020
Slump in planning permissions raises alarm of worsening housing crisis

The figures point to "uncertainty on future housing supply", David Duffy, the director of Property Industry Ireland, the Ibec group, said. 

Fri, 10 Dec, 2021 - 18:40
Eamon Quinn

Figures showing a slump in planning permissions this year has raised alarm that the housing crisis will get worse amid already acute shortages.

The Central Statistics Office figures show the number of new housing units granted planning permission fell to just over 29,540 in the first nine months of the year, down by 15.5% from just over 35,000 permits in 2020. Of the 29,540 permits in the first nine months, most were for apartments, at 18,165.

The CSO has cautioned planning permits from the Strategic Housing Development can affect the quarterly figures, in particular.          

The figures nonetheless have led to alarm about the outlook for new housing builds because it could have been expected permissions would have increased significantly this year, given the country was in lockdown over long periods in 2020. 

The figures point to "uncertainty on future housing supply", David Duffy, the director of Property Industry Ireland, the Ibec group, said. 

"Looking at planning permissions as a lead indicator of future supply the data for the first nine months of 2021 suggests the gap between supply and demand will remain for the short term, at least," Mr Duffy said. 

PII said a focus on a review of planning legislation to reduce "uncertainty within the planning system” was key. 

Read More

Oireachtas passes legislation to cap rent increases at 2% per year

More in this section

Jerome Powell G7 finance ministers to discuss soaring global inflation
UCC slashes deficit despite 'very difficult' year with finances hit by Covid UCC slashes deficit despite 'very difficult' year with finances hit by Covid
Energy, fuel and rents push inflation to a 20-year high Energy, fuel and rents push inflation to a 20-year high
#HousingMortgageplanning permissionOrganisation: Central Statistics OfficeOrganisation: Property Industry Ireland
<p>Boris Johnson's newly-introduced Covid restrictions for Britain could cost the UK economy €2.3bn a month.</p>

UK economy hits buffers over supply chaos with Covid curbs set to prolong the misery

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices