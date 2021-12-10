Slump in planning permissions raises alarm of worsening housing crisis

Figures showing a slump in planning permissions this year has raised alarm that the housing crisis will get worse amid already acute shortages.

The Central Statistics Office figures show the number of new housing units granted planning permission fell to just over 29,540 in the first nine months of the year, down by 15.5% from just over 35,000 permits in 2020. Of the 29,540 permits in the first nine months, most were for apartments, at 18,165.