Pubs and hotels hail measures for businesses hit by Omicron

Pubs and hotels hail measures for businesses hit by Omicron

President of the Irish Hotel Federation Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, pointed out that, "normally, December trade sustains the very challenging off-peak months at the start of the new year."

Thu, 09 Dec, 2021 - 15:12
Eamon Quinn

Publicans and hoteliers have welcomed the Government's decision to extend the employment-subsidy scheme and one further support because of the threat of the Omicron variant.

The measures mean that the Government won't target the worst-hit parts of the economy affected by the new health restrictions by refashioning current supports for hospitality businesses alone because such schemes would be difficult to run, it said.   

It will instead extend the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) at enhanced rates for a further two months, and extend the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme to the end of January to help nightclubs, in particular.               

Save jobs

Pubs group, the Vintners' Federation of Ireland said the moves will save jobs over Christmas, adding that "intensive" lobbying of the Government had paid off for hospitality businesses.

Hoteliers signalled out Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath for praise for the measures.        

"Normally, December trade sustains the very challenging off-peak months at the start of the new year, but this has been wiped out this year," said Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation. 

Minister Donohoe said that the EWSS support can't last forever, however. 

The department said that from the start of February, the original two-rate structure of €203 per week and €151.50 per week will apply. 

For March and April 2022, the flat rate subsidy of €100 per week will apply, and the scheme will end at the end of April.

Read More

Government extends wage subsidy scheme to aid Covid-hit businesses

More in this section

General Economy As Ireland Issues Record Number of Passports Borrowing by the State in 2022 could drop to €10bn
Traffic Scenes Dublin is 16th worst in the world for traffic congestion- Inrix survey
FILE PHOTO The Central Bank has imposed its largest ever fine against Ulster Bank for breaching its regulatory obligations towar Plans to stop Irish motor insurers penalising loyal customers will work, says regulator
#COVID-19omicronEmployment-subsidy schemeOrganisation: Vintners’ Federation of IrelandOrganisation: Irish Hotel Federation
<p>It is the 13th month in a row that prices have increased, one of the longest string of increases recorded. File Picture: Larry Cummins</p>

Energy, fuel and rents push inflation to a 20-year high

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices