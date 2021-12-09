Pubs and hotels hail measures for businesses hit by Omicron

Publicans and hoteliers have welcomed the Government's decision to extend the employment-subsidy scheme and one further support because of the threat of the Omicron variant.
The measures mean that the Government won't target the worst-hit parts of the economy affected by the new health restrictions by refashioning current supports for hospitality businesses alone because such schemes would be difficult to run, it said.
It will instead extend the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) at enhanced rates for a further two months, and extend the Covid Restrictions Support Scheme to the end of January to help nightclubs, in particular.
Pubs group, the Vintners' Federation of Ireland said the moves will save jobs over Christmas, adding that "intensive" lobbying of the Government had paid off for hospitality businesses.
Hoteliers signalled out Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath for praise for the measures.
"Normally, December trade sustains the very challenging off-peak months at the start of the new year, but this has been wiped out this year," said Elaina Fitzgerald Kane, president of the Irish Hotels Federation.
Minister Donohoe said that the EWSS support can't last forever, however.
The department said that from the start of February, the original two-rate structure of €203 per week and €151.50 per week will apply.
For March and April 2022, the flat rate subsidy of €100 per week will apply, and the scheme will end at the end of April.