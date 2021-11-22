Ibec urges further EWSS extension for hospitality

Employers’ group Ibec has urged the Government to continue financial supports for companies in the hospitality, tourism, and retail sectors who are at risk of being financially impacted by reduced social gatherings amid the latest round of Covid restrictions.
Ibec wants the employment wage subsidy scheme (EWSS) extended beyond next April, calling it the “single most effective fiscal support” for businesses.
It also wants the €4bn contingency fund, identified in the October budget, to be allocated “as soon as necessary” to provide continued support for Covid-impacted businesses.
Extensions of the Covid restrictions support scheme (CRSS) and commercial rates waiver is also needed, it said.
Ibec said further support is needed for those businesses in the so-called ‘experience economy’, which covers hospitality, retail, travel, food, drink, tourism, entertainment, technology, and events.
“We know from the previous Covid waves, the measures that will work to help sustain this vital part of the economy.”