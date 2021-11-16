Killarney to host major German tourism event

Killarney has been successful in its bid to host a tourism and travel conference next year run by one of the largest tour operators in Mainland Europe.

The German DER Touristik Academy will take place in the INEC from April 3 to 6, 2022, and will be attended by 200 travel agents and travel journalists. It will be the first overseas event by DER Touristik since the onset of the pandemic and is being supported by Fáilte Ireland, Tourism Ireland and Limerick Travel.