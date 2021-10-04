€600,000 all-weather outdoor dining scheme approved for Killarney

A €605,000 all-weather scheme for outdoor dining in Killarney, Co Kerry, has been given the green light by councillors and is set to be in place by Easter.

The 620 sq m of outdoor dining space will be covered and paved and will include a boundary wall with glass screening and landscaping.

It is one of 30 schemes nationally to benefit from the €9m Local Authority and Outdoor Dining Infrastructure Scheme, administered by Fáilte Ireland, a meeting of the Killarney Municipal District heard.

Set to be located at Kenmare Place, the covered area is adjacent to the Ross and International hotels, jarvey stand, and public toilets.

However, Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae said: “There are concerns that one location will only benefit a few businesses."

Independent councillor Donal Grady also asked if other areas in the town might benefit from future schemes.

Half of the tables will be available for public use, with the remainder for the use of nearby businesses, council management said.

Welcoming the scheme, the mayor of Killarney, Labour councillor Marie Moloney, said that if Killarney does not take up the scheme, other towns will. She said there has been a lot of negativity on social media, but there have been just seven submissions in the consultation process.

This is a great project for the town,” she said.

At night, after the pubs close, the new arena may become a gathering point, and this could lead to complaints about noise from residents of nearby premises, the meeting heard.

Gardaí in Killarney said the covered area will impact traffic management and “displace” parking, as well as buses setting down and picking up guests at nearby hotels.

Noting how council management offered to provide two bus bays on the nearby East Avenue Rd, gardaí said that “bus drivers generally park outside hotels to facilitate the transfer of passengers".

Independent councillor Niall O’Callaghan said that bus parking is the “big elephant in the room”, with six to seven buses serving several hotels, all using Kenmare Place for dropping people.

The council needs to investigate the OPW-owned car park [at the rear of Killarney House] at Ross Rd for a bus car park,” he said.

Jarveys could also park up there, Mr O’Callaghan said.

The International Hotel, in its submission, said it supports the proposal, but wants assurances that its staff or guests are not subjected to antisocial behaviour outside the hotel “where we have 95 bedrooms overhead and 47,000 bed nights per annum”.

The Ross Hotel also welcomed the proposal, saying the collaborative approach between the council and Fáilte Ireland might be replicated "in other areas of the town".