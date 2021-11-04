MSD-Merck secures British approval for its Covid antiviral pill         

US drugs giant Merck – which is known as MSD in Ireland – has secured the approval for its Covid-19 antiviral pill, the first of many global regulators that will likely approve the drug known as molnupiravir.

MSD employs 2,800 people in Cork and Carlow and at other major facilities in Ireland. It is looking at a number of sites around the world to make the pill, the Irish Examiner reported last week.