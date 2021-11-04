MSD-Merck secures British approval for its Covid antiviral pill         

US drugs giant Merck – which is known as MSD in Ireland – has secured the approval for its Covid-19 antiviral pill, the first of many global regulators that will likely approve the drug known as molnupiravir.
MSD employs 2,800 people in Cork and Carlow and at other major facilities in Ireland. It is looking at a number of sites around the world to make the pill, the Irish Examiner reported last week.
Its molnupiravir has become one of the most highly anticipated coronavirus medications, as the pill is relatively cheap to make and easy to transport. The drugmaker has taken steps to make sure the drug will be distributed widely, including in low-income countries.
The company has said it is looking for sales of up to $1bn from the pill this year, under early approval.
The UK's Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency ruled the treatment is safe and effective following a swift review. The UK has already announced deals to secure two new Covid treatments: 480,000 courses of Merck’s pill and 250,000 courses of another antiviral made by Pfizer.
The MSD-Merck treatment is most effective when taken during the early stages of infection, the regulator said. The European Medicines Agency has begun a rolling review of the company’s application for marketing authorisation in the EU.
Meanwhile, shares in US vaccine maker Moderna dived 17% as the US vaccine maker badly missed earnings targets.
Separately, Swiss drugs firm Novartis, which has a facility at Ringaskiddy, Co Cork, has agreed to sell its stake in its Swiss rival Roche for $20.7bn (€17.8bn).
Novartis took advantage of record levels in Roche’s voting shares to unwind the remnants of a failed takeover attempt that began in 2001 under then-Novartis chief executive Daniel Vasella.
• Additional reporting Bloomberg