MSD looking at global manufacturing sites to make its Covid pill       

Drugmaker Merck, which is known in Ireland as MSD, which employs 2,800 people in Cork and Carlow and at other major sites – said its closely-watched Covid-19 antiviral pill could bring in as much as $7bn (€6bn) in global sales.
Its molnupiravir has become one of the most highly anticipated coronavirus medications, as the pill is relatively cheap to make and easy to transport. The drugmaker has taken steps to make sure the drug will be distributed widely, including in low-income countries.
The figure includes up to $1bn this year if the experimental drug is authorised in December, chief financial officer Caroline Litchfield told reporters in the US. She projected at least $5bn in sales by the end of next year, provided it is approved.
A spokeswoman for MSD Ireland said the company was looking at a number of sites across its global network to manufacture the new drug.
The drugmaker is a significant employer in Ireland, with 2,800 people at five sites, including Brinny in Co Cork where in has 900 people; Ballydine in Co Tipperary; a site in Co Carlow; in Dunboyne, Co Meath; and Swords in Co Dublin. It also operates a head office in south Dublin.
It raised its annual forecast as it reported quarterly profit and revenue that beat Wall Street’s expectations. Revenue will be $47.4bn to $47.9bn. The projections don’t include potential molnupiravir sales.
The shares climbed climbed almost 5% in US trade on Thursday.
Merck and partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are seeking US authorisation of molnupiravir, their Covid antiviral. Merck said it plans to make at least 20m treatment courses of the drug next year, on top of 10m it expects to make by the end of 2021.
The drug may become one of Merck’s leading products.
