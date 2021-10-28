MSD looking at global manufacturing sites to make its Covid pill       

Drugmaker Merck, which is known in Ireland as MSD, which employs 2,800 people in Cork and Carlow and at other major sites – said its closely-watched Covid-19 antiviral pill could bring in as much as $7bn (€6bn) in global sales.

Its molnupiravir has become one of the most highly anticipated coronavirus medications, as the pill is relatively cheap to make and easy to transport. The drugmaker has taken steps to make sure the drug will be distributed widely, including in low-income countries.