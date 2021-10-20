IDA Ireland to target Apple-supplier Foxconn 

IDA Ireland is poised to target Foxconn as the tech giant, which is best known as a major supplier to Apple, looks beyond its Asian home for sites to build electric cars (EVs) in Europe.

Foxconn is best known as the Taiwan-based assembler of most of Apple's iPhones but the world's largest electronics maker is now aiming to become a global manufacturer of EVs and all the spin-off technology that the venture will entail.

The Asian tech giant will now likely become a target of the IDA as Foxconn sets up in Europe, the Irish Examiner understands.

The IDA — which over three decades has helped Apple to establish a major global head office and 6,000 jobs in Cork — would likely be looking at Foxconn for the support services that its new plans could involve.

The IDA did not comment.

Reuters reported that the Taiwan tech giant is looking at making EVs in Europe, India, and Latin America, including "indirectly" cooperating with German car makers, citing its chairman Liu Young-way.

Foxconn, formally called Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, aims to become a major player in the global EV market and has clinched deals with US startup Fisker and Thailand's energy group PTT.

Speaking to reporters at a business forum in Taipei after unveiling three EV prototypes this week, Mr Liu said that due to disclosure restrictions he could not provide any details of its plans for Europe, India, and Latin America.

"Europe will be a bit faster, I agree with that. But as to where, I can't tell you," he said.

Asked if they would be cooperating with German car firms he said "indirectly", saying the timeline would be Europe first, then India and Latin America, adding that Mexico was "very possible".

Mr Liu has previously mentioned Mexico as a possible EV production site.

He said they would be using what Foxconn refers to as its BOL model, meaning Build, Operate, and Localise — investing with partners to build and operate local factories and then sell to local consumers.

Foxconn this month bought a factory from US startup Lordstown Motors Corp to make electric cars.

In August, it bought a chip plant in Taiwan in a move to supply future demand for auto chips.