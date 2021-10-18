Survey: 60% of Irish firms have uncertainties about hybrid working model

As much as 60% of Irish companies feel uncertain about the effects of adopting a hybrid working model after the pandemic, according to a survey.

The majority of respondents in the survey, by professional services giant Aon, have significant concerns over how a mix of office and remote-based staff will affect their productivity, security and innovation levels.

Innovation is the biggest concern, along with a fear of increased cybersecurity risks; while the impact on productivity levels is the smallest concern.

While, the survey shows that only one in four employers are concerned about a possible decline in productivity as they move to a hybrid working model, 60% are still uncertain as to whether the challenges of managing a hybrid workforce will impact their team’s ability to innovate. Only 23% are confident that a hybrid working model will not restrict innovation within their business.

“While some companies in Ireland are optimistic about the future and are proactively taking steps to address emerging risks, there is lingering uncertainty about the ability of hybrid teams to innovate and to do so in a secure manner,” said Peter Brady, chief executive of commercial risk and health solutions at Aon Ireland.

“We would encourage Irish business leaders to review whether they have the right technology and cyber security strategy as well as a supportive culture in place to spark creativity – irrespective of where employees are located. Leaders must take action to foster an organisational culture that nurtures collaboration and prioritises outcomes rather than processes,” he said.

Nearly a quarter of those companies surveyed said they are concerned about ransomware attacks on their businesses.

However, firms are already taking measures. Around 40% of those surveyed said they have provided cybersecurity training to their employees over the past 18 months, with the same percentage saying they have enhanced their data recovery and back-up systems.

As much as 65% of employers agree that company culture is now more critical for business success than strategy or business model given the changing nature of work.