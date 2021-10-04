Global airlines see upturn amid huge Covid losses, says Walsh 

Global airlines have projected a sharp reduction in industry losses next year as a multi-speed recovery from the coronavirus crisis gets under way, but revised up the financial toll inflicted by the pandemic in 2020 and 2021.

The International Air Transport Association, the industry's main trade body, predicted that net losses at airlines would narrow to $11.6bn (€10bn) in 2022 from $51.8bn (€44.5bn) this year.