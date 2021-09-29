Spending abroad by Irish consumers reaches highest levels since Covid onset

Spending abroad by Irish consumers reached its highest level in August since the onset of the Covid pandemic.

Figures from the Central Bank shows debit and credit card spending outside Ireland increased by 47%, or €111m, to €346m in August.

In annual terms, this is 70% higher than levels observed in August 2020.

Restrictions on non-essential travel were lifted in Ireland on July 19 with airlines reporting strong demand for travel since.

The figures show overall card spending in August increased by 6% compared to July.

The level of spending, including ATM withdrawals, equated to €7.7bn, an increase of €437m compared to July.

In annual terms, an increase of 18%, or €1.2bn, was recorded when compared to August 2020.

The figures mirror similar data from the CSO that show the volume of retail sales grew by 3.5% in August from July, boosted by the reopening of bars and highlights the pent-up demand from consumers since the easing of Covid-related restrictions.

In sectoral terms, the Central Bank figures show total retail spending increased by 2% in August compared to July.

This represents a 10% increase over spending in August 2020. Spending on clothing experienced the largest monthly increase, growing by 8%, or €26m.

Social spending rose by 18% compared to the previous month.

Restaurant spending increased by 23%, or €92m when compared to July, representing a 36% increase when compared to August 2020.

Entertainment spending also experienced strong growth of 9%, or €20m.