Bank of Ireland links bankers' pay cap to departure of CFO O'Grady

Bank of Ireland links bankers' pay cap to departure of CFO O'Grady

Myles O'Grady will remain in his position until his expected exit in March 2022, the bank said.

Mon, 27 Sep, 2021 - 08:33

Bank of Ireland has blamed Government--imposed curbs on bankers' pay and bonuses for the announcement that chief financial officer Myles O'Grady would leave the bank for a role outside the financial sector.

Ireland capped executive pay at €500,000 a year during the banking bailout more than a decade ago.

It banned all forms of variable pay and fringe benefits for even junior bank staff, restrictions lenders complain impedes them in attracting and retaining talent.

Bank of Ireland chief executive Francesca McDonagh said this had left the country's largest bank by assets at a competitive disadvantage to other companies and fellow members of the stock exchange which are not restricted in the same way.

"Myles' decision to leave the Irish banking sector highlights the challenge that remuneration restrictions represent for Irish banks in attracting and retaining talent," Ms McDonagh said in a statement.

"The normalisation of our operations is now vital to the long-term sustainability of the indigenous banking sector," she said.

Mr O'Grady will remain in his position until his expected exit in March 2022, the bank said.

Mr O'Grady's predecessor, Andrew Keating, left the bank two years ago to take up a senior financial role at Irish building materials supplier CRH.

In 2018, former AIB chairman Richard Pym described Ireland's banks as a training ground for rivals after his bank lost its chief executive and chief financial officer within weeks.

The Government, which pumped €64bn or almost 40% of annual economic output into its banks following the 2008 global financial crisis, has said it has no plans to ease the restrictions.

It still retains a majority stake in AIB and Permanent TSB and is selling down its 12% holding in Bank of Ireland.

Reuters

Read More

Uneven recovery 'means 40,000 fewer jobs in hospitality next year'      

More in this section

Brian Keegan: Budget bills won't be landing any time soon Brian Keegan: Budget bills won't be landing any time soon
Aer Lingus-owner star of show as airline shares climb with Covid travel easing          Aer Lingus-owner star of show as airline shares climb with Covid travel easing         
Uneven recovery 'means 40,000 fewer jobs in hospitality next year'       Uneven recovery 'means 40,000 fewer jobs in hospitality next year'      
casual businessman and woman looking at each other and talking in loft office

Remote working has caused 'development dip' in young professionals, Irish business leaders say

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices