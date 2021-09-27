Uneven recovery 'means 40,000 fewer jobs in hospitality next year'      

An uneven recovery from the Covid-19 crisis will mean that there will be 40,000 fewer jobs available in the drinks and hospitality industry next year, with parts of the South-West likely to be one of the worst affected regions, a leading drinks industry group has warned.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland, which represents big drinks makers such as Diageo, said that the estimated jobs count across hospitality next year at 140,000 will compare with the 180,000 people employed before the onset of the pandemic in 2019, as the economy faces "a two-tier recovery".

The figures which are based on a report compiled by DCU economist, Anthony Foley, showed that some regions rely on the drinks and hospitality more than others; the South-West region, including Cork and Kerry, had almost 9% of their total jobs accounted for by the industry, on the eve of the pandemic.

The new estimates suggest the South West will have 6,730 fewer jobs next year in hospitality than before the pandemic; the Mid-East will have 5,830 fewer jobs than the peak; there will be 3,730 fewer jobs in the West; and 3,690 fewer jobs in the South-East.

Its report also shows that women and young workers will likely lose out because they account for a majority of hospitality workers.

The report, which is part of the group's pre-budget submission, wants the Government to cut excise duties in October's budget, as a way of restoring employment levels "as quickly as possible".

"Only by making it easier for the drinks and hospitality industry to do business can Ireland avoid a two-tier recovery, where work-from-home multinationals and professional services companies emerge from the pandemic relatively unscathed, even better off, and the most important domestic industries are left struggling," said Liam Reid, chair of the drinks group, who is also corporate relations director at Diageo Ireland.

Separately, the latest Bank of Ireland survey showed that consumer and business confidence slipped in September but is strongly above levels of a year ago.

Businesses are worried about the provision of housing and see it as the key priority.