July sees record contactless payments by consumers

Contactless payments by Irish consumers hit a new daily record in July with an average of 2.5 billion payments made per day worth €40.5m.

New figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) show July payment volumes rose by 29% year on year to 77.5 million, while the value of contactless rose by 33.7% to almost €1.3bn. The value of the average payment increased to €16.21, from €15.63 a year earlier.