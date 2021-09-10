July sees record contactless payments by consumers

Contactless payments by Irish consumers hit a new daily record in July with an average of 2.5 billion payments made per day worth €40.5m.
New figures from the Banking and Payments Federation of Ireland (BPFI) show July payment volumes rose by 29% year on year to 77.5 million, while the value of contactless rose by 33.7% to almost €1.3bn. The value of the average payment increased to €16.21, from €15.63 a year earlier.
A separate report from the BPFI also shows that online and mobile banking payments continued to grow strongly in the second quarter of the year as Covid-19 restrictions were eased. Payments made online and by mobile phones grew by 15.3% year on year to 32.2 million payments.
While the payment card is by far the most frequently used payment instrument, digital banking transfer volumes grew by 15.3% year on year to 32.2 million payments.
Cheque payments remained at historically low levels volumes of 2.1%.