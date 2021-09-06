Hospitality sector says Ireland's high tax on alcohol threatens recovery

Drinks lobby wants a 7.5% cut in excise saying Ireland is an outlier in Europe
Hospitality sector says Ireland's high tax on alcohol threatens recovery

DIGI said Ireland is among a group of outlier countries that includes Finland, Sweden and the UK that charge high levels of excise tax on drinks products relative to the rest of Europe.

Mon, 06 Sep, 2021 - 00:00
Alan Healy

Ireland's drinks industry is demanding a 7.5% reduction in excise tax on alcohol saying they are 'deeply concerned' about the recovery of the hospitality sector.

The Drinks Industry Group of Ireland (DIGI) published a new report today which shows that Ireland has the second-highest overall excise tax on drinks products in Europe, as well as the highest excise tax on wine, the second-highest on beer and the third-highest on spirits.

DIGI, which includes the Licensed Vintners Association, the Vintners Federation of Ireland, the Restaurants Association of Ireland, the National Off-Licence Association and the Irish Hotels Federation, is proposing a 7.5% reduction in excise tax on drinks products in Budget 2022 to boost post-Covid tourism and secure the long-term growth of the sector.

"The Irish government takes approximately a third of the price of every drink purchased by a customer in a hospitality environment," Liam Reid, Chair of DIGI said. "Money that could otherwise be invested by the business in new staff, new premises, new technology, and new products and services. This kind of growth is exactly what we need to kickstart tourism, drinks exports, and domestic spending."

DIGI said Ireland is among a group of outlier countries that includes Finland, Sweden and the UK that charge high levels of excise tax on drinks products relative to the rest of Europe.

"Ireland’s high excise tax on spirits means it is cheaper to buy a bottle of Irish whiskey in an Italian off-licence, where the charge is €2.90 per bottle, than it is here, where the tax is €11.92."

"While Government supports have kept businesses open and roofs over heads as part of the immediate-term survival, we need to now consider the long-term, sustainable growth of the industry," said Mr Reid.

More in this section

03/09/21 Scenes at Terminal 1 Dublin Airport this Consumer spending surges past pre-pandemic levels 
China to Ban Film Stars With Incorrect Politics, Limit Pay China to ban celebrities with ‘incorrect’ politics, limit pay
Immigrant Investor Programme Rising confidence of huge Irish economic growth this year
Hospitality sector says Ireland's high tax on alcohol threatens recovery

Winding down PUP raises fundamental issues on unemployment payments

READ NOW
IE_180_logo
Price info

Subscribe to unlock unlimited digital access.
Cancel anytime.

Terms and conditions apply

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices