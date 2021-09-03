Varadkar to head Ireland's first in-person trade mission since Covid-19

Three-day mission to London, Paris and Berlin to support Irish exporters
Tánaiste: 'Although not behind us, we must look to life after the pandemic and how we can rebuild'.

Fri, 03 Sep, 2021 - 12:09
Alan Healy

Ireland begins its first in-person trade mission since the onset of the Covid pandemic next week with the Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar leading Enterprise Ireland’s visit to the UK, France, and Germany,

The three-day trade mission, visiting London, Paris and Berlin, will support the accelerated export-led recovery of Irish businesses in the UK and Eurozone, Ireland’s closest markets. The three countries combined represent 39% of total Enterprise Ireland client exports.

In London, the Tánaiste will attend an innovation exchange event with UK Local Authorities and roundtable events on insurance and health tech innovation. Meetings will take place in Paris on the Celtic Interconnector project, this will link Ireland's power grid to mainland Europe through a subsea cable between Brittany and Cork. 

In Berlin, the Tánaiste will launch Enterprise Ireland’s fourth Enter the Eurozone programme, which aims to open Europe’s doors to Irish exporters. The Tánaiste will also meet with a number of IDA Ireland existing and target client companies during the mission.

Despite the pandemic exports by Enterprise Ireland clients remained steady in 2020, reaching €25.48bn in value. "Our ambition for 2021 is to support the delivery of an export-led recovery, returning export growth to pre-pandemic levels," Enterprise Ireland CEO Leo Clancy said.

“Although not behind us, we must look to life after the pandemic and how we can rebuild," Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said. "Like the previous economic crisis, trade will be crucial in helping us recover and reach full employment. 

"This trip will be about strengthening opportunities for Irish SMEs exporting to the UK, France, and Germany, looking at how we can build on what is already there and diversify into new markets."

Enterprise Ireland sees 'challenging' year for exports

