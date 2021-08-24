Many more people on the wage-subsidy scheme than pandemic payments     

Many more people are now availing of the wage subsidy scheme than the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, new figures show.

It comes as the number of people requiring the PUP fell by 3,875 to 149,435, with accommodation and food services, wholesale and retail, and construction still accounting for the largest groups, Department of Social Protection figures show.

However, many parts of the economy, including administration and jobs in education, also account for large numbers of people who require the PUP.

Cuts to the pandemic payments, and the effective ending of the scheme altogether for some others, looms in early September under Government plans.

There are many more people availing of the Government's Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, or EWSS.

Revenue figures last week showed there were 359,800 people in July whose wages and salaries were being subsidised under EWSS.

A total of 274,500 people had availed of the EWSS so far this month, according to the Revenue figures.

Economists have said the economy is emerging from the pandemic crisis in much better shape than once feared.

Transfer to long-term unemployment benefits

However, many people currently needing the PUP will transfer to long-term unemployment benefits and it will take a number of years for the unemployment rate to fall below the pre-pandemic level of under 5%.

The new PUP figures show the parts of the economy worst hit by the lockdowns and restrictions account for the largest number of people who require the payment.

At 30,345, accommodation and food service accounts for the largest group requiring the PUP, and there are 23,760 wholesale and retail workers requiring the payment.

At 17,520, administrative and support services features as the third largest sector, according to the PUP figures.