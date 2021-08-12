Irish consumers hit record levels of contactless payments

Irish consumers made 2.4 million contactless payments every day in June, a record level new figures show.

Figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said 73 million contactless payments were made over the course of the month, worth more than €1.2bn. The figures came as Covid restrictions were eased for retail and hospitality.

The average payment value for each transaction increased to €16.19, from €15.57 a year earlier.

"At 2.4 million payments per day this is the highest daily level recorded since BPFI began gathering this data in 2016," Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of the BPFI said.

"In volume terms, the figures represent a jump of 37% year on year while we saw an increase of 43% in the value of contactless when compared to the same period last year."

On a quarterly basis, the number of payments increased by 62% year to year to 199 million in Q2 2021 while the value of payments rose by 68% to almost €3.2billion, the highest quarterly volumes or values since the data series began.

The value of contactless payments more than trebled over a three-year period, with less than €1.1billion in payments in Q2 2018.