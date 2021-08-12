Irish consumers hit record levels of contactless payments

An average of 2.4 million transactions were carried out every day in June
Irish consumers hit record levels of contactless payments

The average payment value for each transaction increased to €16.19, from €15.57 a year earlier.

Thu, 12 Aug, 2021 - 06:00
Alan Healy

Irish consumers made 2.4 million contactless payments every day in June, a record level new figures show.

Figures from the Banking & Payments Federation Ireland (BPFI) said 73 million contactless payments were made over the course of the month, worth more than €1.2bn. The figures came as Covid restrictions were eased for retail and hospitality.

The average payment value for each transaction increased to €16.19, from €15.57 a year earlier.

"At 2.4 million payments per day this is the highest daily level recorded since BPFI began gathering this data in 2016," Brian Hayes, Chief Executive of the BPFI said.

"In volume terms, the figures represent a jump of 37% year on year while we saw an increase of 43% in the value of contactless when compared to the same period last year."

On a quarterly basis, the number of payments increased by 62% year to year to 199 million in Q2 2021 while the value of payments rose by 68% to almost €3.2billion, the highest quarterly volumes or values since the data series began.

The value of contactless payments more than trebled over a three-year period, with less than €1.1billion in payments in Q2 2018.

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu Jul 29, 2021 Heathrow sees start of recovery as JetBlue launches new transatlantic route              
Biden Biden wants Opec to pump more oil to keep prices in check after pandemic     
Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Vaccine producer BioNTech set to deliver huge boost to German economy
Coronavirus - Thu Mar 18, 2021

Net household wealth rises to €883bn during pandemic — but the gains are spread unevenly    

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices