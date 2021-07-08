In UK, gyms emerge as unlikely market winners despite Covid variants     

Gym operators are outperforming companies well-placed to ride any economic rebound from the reopening
In UK, gyms emerge as unlikely market winners despite Covid variants     

As lockdowns ease, people are flooding back to their health clubs, while the newly fitness-conscious are signing up in droves, according to preliminary numbers from the UK gym industry. File picture

Thu, 08 Jul, 2021 - 13:37
Laura Benitez and Bruce Douglas

Packing sweaty, heavy-breathing strangers into enclosed spaces may seem like a disastrous business model for the post-pandemic era. But you wouldn’t know it from the love investors are showing shares and bonds of gyms in the UK.

Gym Group’s shares have jumped about 28% this year, recouping almost all its losses from Covid-19 closures. 

In the bond market, investors have piled into high-yield debt offerings from the budget chain Pure Gym and the more upmarket David Lloyd. 

While the gains are in line with the broader market recovery, gym operators are outperforming companies well-placed to ride any economic rebound from the reopening.

As lockdowns ease, people are flooding back to their health clubs, while the newly fitness-conscious are signing up in droves, according to preliminary numbers from the UK gym industry. 

Pure Gym’s group membership is almost back to pre-pandemic levels, with its paying member base recovering to 91% as of May 9. 

Health club operators in the UK, Europe’s most high-profile gym companies in terms of investor attention, have become strong reopening plays.

“We’re not just seeing people return to the gym, but we’re seeing new members,” according to Harry Barnick, an analyst at Third Bridge, an independent research provider. 

There’s the potential for gyms to actually do better than pre-Covid.” 

While that may be the case, it’s apparent the pandemic has shaken up the landscape. City-centre chains, that did well in the pre-pandemic era, now face an uncertain future as many fearful commuters continue to work from home. 

Budget gyms

Budget gyms with cheap, flexible membership and venues dotted across the suburbs, on the other hand, look set to prosper. The same holds for high-end health clubs offering pampering as well as perspiration.

Take UK budget chain Pure Gym, for instance. The no-frills operator has seen subscriber numbers soar. 

Just over half of its new members had never signed up at a gym before, according to the company’s first-quarter investor presentation. Members are coming to the gym more than they were pre-pandemic, with visits per subscriber per month 10%-15% higher than two years ago.

“Pure Gym is tapping into a real sweet spot at the moment,” said Mark Benbow, a high-yield fund manager at Aegon Asset. 

“People’s interest is being healthy, and yet needing flexibility. Being tied into expensive contracts isn’t appealing to most right now due to the uncertainty of the last year.” 

• Bloomberg 

Read More

Nike continues to lose ground in China market

More in this section

woman in closed shop with mask - your text closed Thousands of retailers ‘on the brink’ of collapse
House building Britain's house price boom shows some sign of cooling but concerns persist  
Young black woman having troubles accounting taxes Women have been disproportionately affected by Covid-19 pandemic - report
gymsplace: uk
In UK, gyms emerge as unlikely market winners despite Covid variants     

EU Commission: Ireland's rebound to be strongest in Europe from Covid crisis this year

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices