French airport operator raises fresh doubt over resumption of air travel 

The spread in Europe of a more contagious form of Covid-19 is dashing hopes of recovery in air travel, with the head of a major airports' operator warning that it could cut short any rebound.

“The delta variant is creating such uncertainty that we can’t be sure what’s going to happen in three weeks”, said Augustin de Romanet, chief executive officer of operator ADP, which manages Paris’s three main airport, including Charles de Gaulle, and dozens of other hubs worldwide.