Airlines and airports warn of digital Covid certificate chaos at check-in

Industry said long queues at check-in desks must be avoided
Airports said digital covid checks should take place before check-in. Picture: Stephen Collins

Wed, 30 Jun, 2021 - 06:30
Alan Healy

European airlines and airports are warning of travel chaos and long check-in queues this summer over the inconsistent way different EU countries are planning to implement the digital Covid certificate.

Ahead of tomorrow's deadline for member states to implement the system, the industry has written to the EU heads of state urging them to harmonise their verification standards and protocols to avoid unnecessary airport queues and ensure a smooth passenger experience.

The various bodies say at least 10 different approaches are being taken by the 27 member states. 

The digital Covid certificate will allow vaccinated or passengers with a negative test to travel freely in different countries without having to quarantine.

It is seen as an essential element of reopening the skies across Europe.

A lack of full and effective integration of the certificate in the passenger journey, as well as duplication of document checks both pre-departure and upon arrival, means average check-in processing times have increased 500% to 12 minutes, the organisation said.

In particular, airports group ACI and airline representative bodies A4E, IATA, and ERA want the certificate checks to take place outside airports prior to travel.

“We need member states to urgently implement these tools in a harmonised and effective manner,” the four associations said in a letter.

“We view these as essential prerequisites to travel, to avoid long passenger queues and waiting times which would create new health hazards and inevitably result in operational issues for airports and airlines.”

The Government maintains a ban on non-essential travel until July 18 but said it will implement the digital Covid certificate system.

“Teams across the public service are working together to deliver the EU digital Covid certificate in Ireland and you will be clearly notified of the steps needed to access the EU digital Covid certificate soon,” said the Government.

European aviation remains one of the sectors hardest hit by the pandemic.

According to the latest Eurocontrol forecast, aviation is not expected to make a full recovery before 2024 at the earliest.

Passenger traffic across Europe was still down by more than 77% in early June compared to pre-pandemic levels.

