90,000 UK car manufacturing jobs 'at risk' 

Up to 90,000 jobs could be lost in UK car manufacturing unless the British government increases support for electric car production to German and US levels, industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has said.
Industry leaders have accused Britain’s government of being long on words but short on action to help the UK build capacity for electric vehicles, to support the industry, and reach climate emergency targets.
Not only are more incentives needed for multinationals to build electric battery factories in the UK, but grants for consumers to purchase vehicles, and at least 2.3m charging points nationwide are needed before the end of the decade, according to a report by the SMMT.
“We are still falling behind the competition, so we must build back better than our competitors, match the words with deeds,” said chief executive Mike Hawes.
He said the UK was home to one of the biggest car and commercial vehicle manufacturing bases in the world but support on the supply and consumer demand sides failed to match that in Europe and the US.
Nissan is expected to unveil plans for the country’s first “gigafactory” next to its Sunderland plant but the industry needs many more, the report said.
Guardian