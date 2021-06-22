Consumer confidence continues modest rise, but 'significant' economic clouds remain

Consumer spending expected to “bloom, rather than boom, this summer”
Consumer confidence continues modest rise, but 'significant' economic clouds remain

Consumer confidence hit a two-year high this month, according to a survey, but there remain economic clouds on the horizon.

Tue, 22 Jun, 2021 - 09:39
Geoff Percival

Housing and rising living costs are being viewed as the main threats to a post-Covid economic recovery, but consumer confidence is still high, according to a survey.

“Irish consumers see brighter days ahead, but some significant economic clouds,” said KBC Bank Ireland chief economist Austin Hughes.

The bank’s latest consumer mood monitor showed enough of a sentiment uptick to push confidence to a two-year high in June.

It is also the first five-month consecutive run of improving confidence seen since 2007.

But, while the reopening of much of society contributed to less nervousness about the outlook for the economy, the improvement in jobs market sentiment was less than expected.

The outlook for household finances also remained negative, with that being attributed to talk of the phased reduction in government Covid income supports and suggestions of the possible need for future tax increases, rising housing costs, and inflation concerns.

Mr Hughes said a limited rise in consumer purchasing plans suggests consumer spending will “bloom, rather than boom, this summer”.

Overall, however, Mr Hughes said the latest survey suggests Irish consumers are becoming less concerned about their current circumstances as well as  less fearful about the future.

Read More

Government to research a four-day working week

More in this section

Ryanair to launch new flight to Turin from Shannon Ryanair to launch new flight to Turin from Shannon
Rising building costs 'could lower housing supply and increase prices' Rising building costs 'could lower housing supply and increase prices'
General Economy As Ireland Issues Record Number of Passports Average State interest rate falls to record low of 1.5%
kbcaustin hughesconsumer mood monitoreconomy
Working from home study

Government to research a four-day working week

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices