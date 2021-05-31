Economic momentum building as restrictions ease 

Momentum in the economy is building amongst businesses and consumers with a third now saying they are considering purchasing a 'big-ticket' item.

The Bank of Ireland Economic Pulse, which tracks business and consumer sentiment, has returned to its pre-pandemic level, with economists at the bank revising up their Irish GDP growth forecast for 2021 to 5.8% from 5% in February.

A further loosening of restrictions on social interactions, the resumption of inter-county travel, construction, and retail activity, has brightened the public's mood.

The increase in opportunities to spend lifted household buying sentiment, while firms saw their order books improve.

The May Pulse results show that momentum in the Irish economy is building. The headline Economic index is now back above its pre-pandemic level, which bodes well for a pick-up in spending as public health restrictions are lifted," Bank of Ireland's chief economist Dr Loretta O’Sullivan said, but warned of a potential increase in costs in the coming months.

"As this month’s Pulse surveys also show, post-Brexit trade frictions are adding to business costs and the potential spill-over to consumer prices from this and the unlocking of pent up demand will be something to watch out for as the year progresses.”

The Business Pulse increased for a fourth consecutive month as the re-opening of the economy progresses. Less positively though, the May data point to growing inflationary pressures, with 78% of construction firms, 67% of firms in industry and 48% of retailers reporting an increase in non-labour input costs in the past three months.

Households under the Consume Pulse also upgraded their assessment of the economy and were more positive about their current finances with a third indicating they expect to spend more on holidays this year compared with last year.