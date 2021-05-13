Finance Ireland aims to grow 'significantly' as it launches 20-year fixed rate mortgage loans

Finance Ireland — the lender that started selling residential mortgages less than three years ago — said it aims to grow "significantly" to win as much as 15% of the home-loans market, as it launched a 20-year, fixed-rate mortgage for the first time.

The lender plans to offer a mortgage for a loan-to-value of up to 90% of the property, at a rate that is fixed over 15 years of 2.8%.