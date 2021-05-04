'Choose stability, not chaos' in coming months, urges North business group

The North's politicians should choose "stability, not chaos" and not turn their back on multinational investments, one of the region's leading business groups has urged.
The Northern Ireland Chamber of Commerce and Industry said the fallout from Brexit and street violence in recent weeks has caused further "reputational damage", and further political upheaval could damage investment and the prospects for more jobs.
Urging politicians to choose stability, its president, Ian Henry, said political leaders have the responsibility to ensure they do nothing to damage economic recovery after the Covid-19 crisis.
"Regardless of everyone’s tradition or political views, or whether you are employed in the public, private, or third sector, I would confidently say that we are united in our desire to avoid any political chaos in the weeks and months ahead," Mr Henry said, citing upbeat business surveys.
The statement did not specifically refer to the DUP leadership contest after the resignation of Arlene Foster last week and the concerns over the future of the power-sharing executive at Stormont.
"We must ensure that the cost of moving goods internally does not reduce our competitiveness or choice and all our young people have a chance to secure good employment,” he said.