Chambers want plan for urban Ireland in face of changes to working environment

Ireland's urban areas will need an ambitious strategy that addresses the converging challenges of digitalisation, remote working, and the rapid pace of change in retail due to the pandemic.

That is the view of business groups across Ireland's five main urban areas that have come together to demand balance in supports during the post-crisis recovery period.

In response to Our Rural Future, the Government’s blueprint for a post-Covid-19 recovery for rural Ireland, business voices in Cork, Dublin, Galway, Limerick, and Waterford have come together to ask for an urban equivalent.

In a letter to the Government, the CEOs of the Chambers of Commerce in each if the cities, under the umbrella of City Regions Ireland, have called on the Government to provide a holistic action plan with measures to boost footfall and urban living, encourage the night-time economy, invest in active travel infrastructure and the public realm, and deliver the vision of the 15-minute city.

"Businesses based in all our cities need to know how and in what way they will be supported during the upcoming recovery and transitionary phase so that they can successfully emerge from the current crisis and return to growth," the letter states.

"Supporting our cities and urban centres does not undermine the support of rural Ireland, but the two must be done in unison and balance if they are to return to economic growth in the long run.

Failure to properly plan and support the recovery of our city and urban centres will have devasting impacts not just on our cities, but for the broader regions and rural areas that they support.

The widespread adoption by businesses for working from home is set to radically redraw the modern workplace. Many businesses, large and small, have committed to allowing workers a flexible working arrangement into the future combining both office and home work even after lockdown restrictions are lifted.

Mary Rose Burke, CEO of Dublin Chamber, said remote working is seen as the panacea for rural Ireland but said the potential for full-time remote working will be limited.

"Instead, employers will offer greater flexibility with employees spending 60-80% of their time in the office. We are supporting our member companies as they go through this long-term transition. But that still leaves a city that will have potentially 40% fewer commuters in it each day," she said.

"Does that mean 40% fewer coffee shops and restaurants? What impact does that have on retail in our city centre? And what does that mean for our urban town centres such as Rathmines, Phibsborough, Dún Laoghaire and Swords?’

Conor Healy, CEO, Cork Chamber, said: "The current crisis is global and by making the right moves, we have every opportunity to distinguish our city regions over the coming months and years."

Dee Ryan, CEO, Limerick Chamber, said: "If the Government is serious about its compact growth agenda and its commitment to promoting cities and key towns as drivers of Ireland’s future development then a clear blueprint for our urban areas, underpinned by the necessary funding, needs to be provided."