UK car sales down 12% in quarter as  dealerships reopen next week

British new car registrations fell by 12% in the first three months of 2021 compared with the same period a year earlier, new industry figures show.

Registrations in March alone totalled 283,964, an increase of 11.5% as the annual comparisons began to reflect the onset of the pandemic last year.

But sales last month were a third lower than their average level for March over the decade to 2019, the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said.

"The past year has been the toughest in modern history and the automotive sector has, like many others, been hit hard," Mike Hawes, SMMT chief executive, said.

"However, with showrooms opening in less than a week, there is optimism that consumer confidence – and hence the market – will return," Mr Hawes said.

Progress with vaccinations

British prime minister Boris Johnson said earlier this week that England would proceed with the next stage of the plan to ease social-distancing rules from April 12, thanks to progress with vaccinations for Covid-19.

The SMMT data showed battery electric vehicles and plug-in hybrid vehicles took a combined market share of 13.9%, up from 7.3% last year.

In the Republic, business group the Society of the Irish Motor Industry has called on the Government to reopen showrooms, saying its dealerships pose little health risk.

In February, new car registrations in the Republic rose 5.3% to 13,834 from a year earlier but at 38,986 for the first two months, were down 11% in the year, figures released last month showed.

• Reuters and Irish Examiner