EasyJet pushes back as Johnson delays restart to summer sun after Covid 

The boss of EasyJet has weighed in by pushing back against some of the British government's plans to restart travel, saying Covid-19 tests should not be required for passengers travelling to low-risk destinations.

Britain's airlines and travel industry were left disappointed by prime minister Boris Johnson's warning that it was too soon to say when international holidays could resume, meaning the re-opening could be pushed later than the current date of May 17.

The debate in Britain, where its speedy vaccination programme has meant more than half of the UK population has had at least one jab, will be watched closely by the Irish Government as it contemplates reopening international travel later this year when most people here are scheduled to have been vaccinated.

EasyJet chief executive Johan Lundgren said that there were a lot of details missing from Mr Johnson's announcement.

Proposed traffic light system

He said the UK government's proposed traffic light system of ranking low-risk countries as green and higher risk countries as red made sense, but travel to green countries should not require passengers to take two Covid-19 tests.

"That doesn't make sense for me... because this could add to cost and complexities," he said. He said the cost of Covid-19 tests sometimes exceeded easyJet's ticket prices.

"That means that you wouldn't open up international travel for everyone, you would open up for those who could afford to pay it," he said.

Asked if people would be able to travel to popular destinations like Spain and Greece without restrictions by July and August, Mr Lundgren said: "Yes, I definitely think so."

While confirming that restaurants, pubs and shops in England will reopen next week, Mr Johnson said it was not yet clear that non-essential international travel could resume safely as planned on May 17.

Mr Johnson had said he didn't want to see the virus being re-imported into Britain from abroad.

Recapitalisation of Air France-KLM

Meanwhile, France will contribute the most to a €4bn recapitalisation of Air France-KLM and more than double its stake to nearly 30%, under plans announced with EU approval.

The French government will convert a €3bn loan granted last year into a perpetual hybrid bond instrument and subscribe to a €1bn share issue, raising its stake in Air France-KLM from the current 14.3%.

The Netherlands, which bought 14% of Air France-KLM in 2019 to counter French influence, will not join the capital hike and likely dilute its stake

Under the approved terms, Air France will also give up 18 Paris-Orly take-off and landing slots to competitors, amounting to 4% of its current portfolio at the airport.

But in a break with usual practice that may anger low-cost competitors such as Ryanair, their reallocation will be restricted to Orly-based rival aircraft with crews employed on local contracts.

• Reuters