Eurozone banks have enough to withstand Covid-19 crisis but don't pay dividends yet, says IMF 

Banks in the 19 countries sharing the euro would stay broadly resilient to the deep recession in 2020 and the partial recovery this year
“While the pandemic will significantly deplete banks’ capital, their buffers are sufficiently large to withstand the likely impact of the crisis,” the IMF said in a study. 

Fri, 26 Mar, 2021 - 14:44

Eurozone banks have enough capital to withstand the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and finance the economic recovery, even though they are highly exposed to sectors hard hit by the coronavirus, the IMF has said. 

However, the fund also said restrictions on them paying out dividends and share buy-backs should be maintained until the recovery was well underway.

“With the right policies, banks will be able to support the recovery with new lending.” 

The IMF said that based on its January 2021 projections, banks in the 19 countries sharing the euro would stay broadly resilient to the deep recession in 2020 and the partial recovery this year.

Indeed no bank will breach the prudential minimum capital requirement of 4.5%, even without policy support.

The Washington-based lender of last resort stressed the importance of government support policies for banks, which include regulatory capital relief, debt moratoria, credit guarantees, deferred insolvency proceedings as well as grants, tax relief, and wage subsidies to firms.

The fund also said banks should be allowed to build back capital buffers gradually to preserve their lending capacity and restrictions on dividend payouts and share buy-backs should be maintained until the recovery was well underway.

“The EU authorities should use the current system-wide stress test, due in July 2021, to assess the need for precautionary recapitalisations,” the IMF said. 

Separately, the Bank of England has urged British banks to keep lending to help businesses through the pandemic crisis. 

Meanwhile, in Germany, the IFO institute's business confidence barometer showed evidence that its manufacturers were flourishing. 

  • Reuters and Irish Examiner 

Job gains for Ireland but no clear winner in finance, yet, from Brexit exodus out of London

