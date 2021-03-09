Shares in J&J rise despite 'possible complications in vaccine for EU'       

Shares in Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have continued to rise, despite telling the EU it's facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter.
J&J told the EU last week that issues with the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment meant it was "under stress" to meet the goal of delivering 55 million doses by the end of June, the EU official - who is directly involved in confidential talks with the U.S. company - told Reuters.
J&J's vaccine, which requires only one dose for protection, was expected to be approved on March 11 for use in the EU by the regulator for deliveries that could start in April. Shares in J&J have nonetheless continued to gain. Its shares have now risen 20% in the past year of the Covid-19 crisis to value the US drugs giant at $413.7bn (€348.2bn).
Most of the other rival vaccine makers whose vaccines have been approved by US and European regulators have also soared.
Pfizer, which has helped develop with Germany's BioNTech a vaccine, is now valued at $191.6bn, up 13% in the past year, while BioNTech shares, which are listed in Frankfurt, have climbed over 170% to €19.3bn.
CureVac, another US vaccine firm, is valued at $14.8bn. However, shares in Britain's AstraZeneca whose vaccine is helping the UK government to vaccinate millions of people have risen by around 5%, to value it at £93.6bn (€109bn).
Meanwhile, Russia is pushing ahead with plans to make its Covid-19 vaccine in Europe, securing a deal to produce the Sputnik shot in Italy and discussing production in Germany and France. Adienne Pharma and Biotech signed an agreement to manufacture the vaccine at its production site in the Milan region. Sputnik is more complicated to manufacture than some other vaccines.