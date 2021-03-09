Shares in J&J rise despite 'possible complications in vaccine for EU'       

Shares in Johnson & Johnson (J&J) have continued to rise, despite telling the EU it's facing supply issues that may complicate plans to deliver 55 million doses of its Covid-19 vaccine in the second quarter.

J&J told the EU last week that issues with the supply of vaccine ingredients and equipment meant it was "under stress" to meet the goal of delivering 55 million doses by the end of June, the EU official - who is directly involved in confidential talks with the U.S. company - told Reuters.