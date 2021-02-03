One in four out of work in January as Level 5 lockdown takes effect

Young people continue to bear the brunt of pandemic unemployment
One in four out of work in January as Level 5 lockdown takes effect

The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate, including those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), rose to 25% in January, up from 19.4% in December. Picture: Larry Cummins

Wed, 03 Feb, 2021 - 11:55
Nicole Glennon

One in four people were out of work in January, as the most recent lockdown came into full effect new figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show.

The Covid-19 adjusted unemployment rate, including those on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment (PUP), rose to 25% in January, up from 19.4% in December.

The figures, an estimate based on the Live Register and Covid-19 related claims, show young people continue to bear the brunt of pandemic unemployment with the youth unemployment rate now at 56.4% for persons aged 15 - 24 years.

The CSO noted at least 8% of PUP recipients are attending full-time education during the current academic year.

Commenting on the COVID-19 Adjusted Measures of Unemployment, CSO statistician Catalina Gonzalez said caution should be exercised when interpreting the figures, particularly for those under 25 years.

“If the PUP scheme did not exist, those persons, being in full-time education, would not be eligible to receive Unemployment Assistance or Unemployment Benefit and so would not be included in the methodology to estimate the traditional measure of monthly unemployment.” The main unemployment rate was unchanged from December at 5.8% this January, up 5.1% from January 2020.

Jack Kennedy, economist at global job site Indeed said today’s figures show the return to national lockdown has “applied the brakes to the economy once more.” 

“With the country facing several more months under tight restrictions, the rapid roll-out of the vaccination programme is now vital, both for public health and for the health of the economy.” 

Mr Kennedy said it will be interesting to see how many of the changes the pandemic has brought are here to stay.

“We’ve seen significant behavioural change affect industries like retail, with high street shops suffering from lack of footfall and ultimately closing. It's possible we will see the job profile in this industry transform as it moves from bricks and mortar to more online selling.” 

“We saw a rise in warehouse and delivery jobs last year, it now looks like this could be less of a temporary trend and more of a cultural shift," he said.

Read More

Food delivery services see Covid-related surge

More in this section

Irish companies secure €806m in Venture Capital investment last year Irish companies secure €806m in Venture Capital investment last year
FRANCE-BANKING-CASH-ATM Bank told to repay child €66k after father emptied her account
BP Plc to Cut 10,000 Jobs as Virus Accelerates Reorganization Crude oil price surges again, signalling bad news for Covid-19-hit Irish firms    
One in four out of work in January as Level 5 lockdown takes effect

75% of ISEQ 20 boards have less than 30% female membership

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Discover the

Install our free app today

Available on

HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Have the Irish Examiner delivered to your door. No delivery charge. Just pay the cover price.

Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices