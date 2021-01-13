Cairn Homes wants Government to lift building site restrictions in February

Cairn Homes wants Government to lift building site restrictions in February

A CGI of the proposed apartment plan by Cairn Homes for the former RTE lands in Montrose. It includes 611 apartments in nine blocks, ranging from four to 10 storeys in height. Picture: Cairn Homes

Wed, 13 Jan, 2021 - 16:43
Eamon Quinn

Ireland's largest housebuilder Cairn Homes said it hopes the Government will help mitigate disruption to its home building targets this year by lifting the new restrictions on building sites in early February.

In an update, the builder said it had a strong order book, as well as a "clear sales and profitability momentum into 2021".

"We hope that the disruption which this causes to our business and housing completions for 2021 is minimised by the potential reopening of sites in early February 2021," said chief executive Michael Stanley, who co-founded the builder.  

The builder said it generated €260m in revenues last year on sales of 743 new homes, compared with revenues of over €435m on 1,080 sales in 2019.

The Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI) said last week there will inevitably be a further hit to the number of houses built this year in Ireland because of the latest lockdown.     

The ESRI had previously forecast 19,600 homes would be built this year after an estimated 18,800 homes were built in 2020, and the completion of around 21,240 new homes in 2019.

Cairn shares rose almost 3% to peg back its losses from a year ago to 18%. It is valued at €798m.

BMO Asset Management increased its stake in the firm to over 9% from around 8.9%.

Read More

Cairn Homes gets lukewarm response from senior civil servant to 'affordable rent' pitch

More in this section

Brexit Nearly 30% of goods arriving into Dublin are being held back over document issues
Cork nurse develops paperless nursing management system Cork nurse develops paperless nursing management system
Rivals Woodie's and B&Q post strong Christmas sales   Rivals Woodie's and B&Q post strong Christmas sales  
housingconstruction#covid-19organisation: cairn homes
IMF report on UK economy

ECB president blasts Bitcoin's role in facilitating crime  

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices