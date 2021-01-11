A third of shopping was carried out online in December

Almost half of all online shopping was undertaken with Irish firms in December
A third of shopping was carried out online in December

Around 64% of users shopping was carried out physically this December, compared to 46% the month previously and 75% in December last year.

Mon, 11 Jan, 2021 - 09:58
Nicole Glennon

Just over a third of spending in December was carried out online, with two-thirds of overall spending taking place in person, according to new data from Revolut.

The online bank, which has over 1.2 million Irish users, said the re-opening of non-essential retail in December saw customers flocking back to brick and mortar stores for Christmas shopping sprees.

Around 64% of users shopping was carried out physically this December, compared to 46% the month previously and 75% in December last year.

Overall, consumer spending was up 6% on December 2019, with many sectors seeing record levels of expenditure including toy shops (up 45%), sportswear stores (up 53%), home furnishing suppliers (up 81%) jewellers (up 17%) and clothing stores (up 16%).

However, department stores saw spending fall by 12% compared to the same period last year.

Spending in the digital space continues to rise as a result of the pandemic with digital games, apps, movies, music, and streaming services seeing a combined spending increase of 147% in December in comparison to the same month in 2019.

The data also provides some interesting insights into which non-essential businesses suffer most when their doors are shut. A significant 82% of spending in womens clothes shops took place in stores last month while 80% of spending in pet shops and 79% of spending at jewellers in December also took place physically.

For the hospitality sector, however, the curtailed December reopening led to a notable decrease in revenue with spending in hotels down 46%, bars down 47%, and restaurants down 38% when compared to the same period last year.

Revolut’s research does suggest the various campaigns to shop local and buy Irish paid off with almost half (43%) of all online shopping in December undertaken with Irish businesses this year, while 57% went to overseas websites.

This compares to 35% of Irish e-commerce spending taking place with domestic businesses in December 2019, while 65% went abroad.

Read More

Irish shoppers urged to 'act with caution' when buying from the UK

More in this section

Abandoned facemask face mask as protection against Covid-19 coronavirus John Whelan: The number of Irish business failures will rise in this third lockdown
Coronavirus - Fri Jul 24, 2020 Consumers warned they will bear the cost of Brexit border delays
Ocado financials Percy Pigs the first casualties of Brexit red tape
revolutonline shoppingchristmasconsumer spending#covid-19pandemice-commerce
Glass jar with coins and euros with the inscription PENSION. Pen, leather wallet and note paper.

Pensions adviser Mercer tips commercial property this year amid Covid disruption

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices