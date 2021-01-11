A third of shopping was carried out online in December

Just over a third of spending in December was carried out online, with two-thirds of overall spending taking place in person, according to new data from Revolut.

The online bank, which has over 1.2 million Irish users, said the re-opening of non-essential retail in December saw customers flocking back to brick and mortar stores for Christmas shopping sprees.

Around 64% of users shopping was carried out physically this December, compared to 46% the month previously and 75% in December last year.

Overall, consumer spending was up 6% on December 2019, with many sectors seeing record levels of expenditure including toy shops (up 45%), sportswear stores (up 53%), home furnishing suppliers (up 81%) jewellers (up 17%) and clothing stores (up 16%).

However, department stores saw spending fall by 12% compared to the same period last year.

Spending in the digital space continues to rise as a result of the pandemic with digital games, apps, movies, music, and streaming services seeing a combined spending increase of 147% in December in comparison to the same month in 2019.

The data also provides some interesting insights into which non-essential businesses suffer most when their doors are shut. A significant 82% of spending in womens clothes shops took place in stores last month while 80% of spending in pet shops and 79% of spending at jewellers in December also took place physically.

For the hospitality sector, however, the curtailed December reopening led to a notable decrease in revenue with spending in hotels down 46%, bars down 47%, and restaurants down 38% when compared to the same period last year.

Revolut’s research does suggest the various campaigns to shop local and buy Irish paid off with almost half (43%) of all online shopping in December undertaken with Irish businesses this year, while 57% went to overseas websites.

This compares to 35% of Irish e-commerce spending taking place with domestic businesses in December 2019, while 65% went abroad.