Hayes says banks are up to the task of handling struggling borrowers in latest Covid-19 lockdown

the banks are up to the task of handling any difficulties facing customers from the third Covid-19 lockdown this month, says BPFI CEO
Hayes says banks are up to the task of handling struggling borrowers in latest Covid-19 lockdown

Brian Hayes, CEO of Banking and Payments Federation Ireland. File Picture: RollingNews.ie

Fri, 08 Jan, 2021 - 21:00
Eamon Quinn

Brian Hayes, who heads up the business group representing mainstream lenders, said the banks are up to the task of handling any difficulties facing customers from the third Covid-19 lockdown this month.

Mainstream lenders are working with so-called non-bank lenders and are continuing to devote significant efforts in handling queries from customers facing financial distress during the latest lockdown and to offer payment breaks on a case-by-case basis, the Banking and Payments Federation Ireland, or BPFI, said.  

“Specialist teams across the support units in the five retail banks and other lenders are working closely with customers on a case-by-case basis to find a supportive solution which meets their individual circumstances," said Mr Hayes, the BPFI chief executive. 

Lenders were not as yet seeing "an influx of requests" as happened during the first lockdown in March, Mr Hayes said in a statement.

Read More

'State not taking insurance fraud seriously' - €60k fraud case struck out over incomplete book of evidence

Earlier this week, senior mortgage broker Michael Dowling called on the lenders to bring back the automatic payment breaks. 

Mr Dowling told the Irish Examiner that borrowers will not have the time to get the necessary documentation that is required to apply for a mortgage break on a case-by-case basis. 

On Friday, Joey Sheahan, who is head of credit at homes loan broker MyMortgages.ie, said he was "optimistic" that there will be fewer backlogs this time. 

However, he said lenders require a mortgage applicant to be back at work after a temporary lay-off before releasing funds.  for drawdown.

Read More

Percy Pigs the first casualties of Brexit red tape

More in this section

Heater radiator on yellow wall in house. 3d image CRU announces moratorium on electricity and gas disconnections during level 5 lockdown
Farnborough International Airshow Most of the $2.5bn paid by Boeing in Max 737 case will go to airlines
Brexit Irish customs rules relaxed amid post-Brexit backlog
#covid-19coronavirusstocksbanksfinance
Ocado financials

Percy Pigs the first casualties of Brexit red tape

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Subscription App
Live NewsePaper
Home Delivery

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Home Delivery
Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices