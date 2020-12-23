Public liability insurance costs have risen by up to 20% in three years

The competition watchdog said businesses have told it that prices of their public liability insurance have risen by up to 20% in three years with community and sports clubs sffering the most, and recommended a number of prescriptions.

The watchdog wants better data and urges actions by the Central Bank and Department of Finance to help improve matters.

Its survey found "reduced availability of public liability insurance seems to be primarily impacting certain sectors such as community and sports groups", said the head of the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Isolde Goggin.

"The study found that a lack of independent, public data on the insurance market as well as a lack of open access to claims history information may be acting as barriers to market entry.

"The lack of data on the operation of the market causes problems for policymakers as they work to improve the market for public liability customers.

"The study also finds that customers should be supported to better engage with the market.

"It recommends that the role and remit of the Personal Injuries Assessment Board should be enhanced to provide a more stable and lower-cost claims environment," she added.