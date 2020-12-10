'Great failure of diplomacy' if Brexit deal is not reached

It would be "a great failure of diplomacy" should the EU and the UK fail to deliver a deal on Brexit, the Director-General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce has said.

Following the lack of progress achieved in Brexit negotiations this week, the Chamber said it was gravely concerned for the more than 400,000 jobs dependent on trade between the UK and Ireland.

John McGrane, Director-General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce said the Chamber knows that “neither the UK nor the EU want their citizens to suffer lower standards for their safety, their food, their workers or their environment.”

John McGrane, Director-General of the British Irish Chamber of Commerce

However, a no-deal outcome would put all of these at risk, he said.

The Chamber is calling on both parties to seek “innovative solutions” to ensure a deal is met before the transition period ends.

“Negotiators should now agree to maintain current high standards and a practical joint forum to continuously safeguard our shared common interests. If either side disagrees on future new measures, they can trigger an exit at reasonable notice to employers and citizens then,” he said.

“The Chamber would urge EU and UK negotiators to take inspiration from the successful resolution of the Northern Ireland Protocol."

The Chamber has suggested measures such as scheduled reviews and grace periods for implementation could be used to help resolve the current impasse.

"With 97% or 98% of a deal reported to be in place, it would be a great failure for diplomacy if this critical deal falls at the last hurdle."

Trade between Ireland, Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England is worth over €1.6 billion a week and supports 400,000 jobs between the two islands.