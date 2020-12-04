Record growth in Irish economy on the back of multinational profits

The easing of Covid-19 restrictions from July led to growth across almost all sectors of the economy new figures show.

Across the third quarter, sectors focused on the domestic market experienced significantly higher levels of economic activity with Construction increasing by 53.4% and the Distribution, Transport, Hotels & Restaurants sector growing by 46.9%. Growth continued in the more globalised sectors and Industry increased by 4.6% while the Information & Communication sector increased by 24.9% in the quarter. The Arts & Entertainment sector contracted by 3.9% over the three month period.

In the same period, personal spending on goods and services increased by 21.3%. This significant growth brings personal spending amounts in the quarter to €25.8bn, approximately €0.5bn lower than the first quarter.

Overall, Gross Domestic Product (GDP) is estimated to have increased by 11.1%, driven largely by the increases in personal spending and by growth of 5.7% in Exports of Goods & Services in the quarter.

Gross National Product (GNP) - a measure of economic activity that excludes the profits of multinationals - contracted by 1.9%, reflecting the significant increase in multinational profit outflows in Q3, 2020.

Commenting on the figures, Minister for Finance, Paschal Donohoe they show the largest quarterly level of GDP on record, with growth of 11 per cent on the quarter and 8 per cent in annual terms.

"This bounce-back was to be expected following the sharp hit seen in the second quarter, and is in keeping with patterns seen in other countries," he said.

"However it is important to put these numbers in context. While GDP is up in annual terms, it is not an accurate measure of what is going on in the economy, given the size of the multinational sector. Domestic demand, along with most other domestic indicators are still down in annual terms following sharp contractions earlier in the year.

“These numbers very much highlight the dual economic impact of the pandemic, with net exports making a significant positive contribution to GDP in year-on-year terms on the back of robust growth in pharma exports, while the domestic economy still lags in annual terms having suffered a severe hit in the second quarter," Minister Donohoe said.