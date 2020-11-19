Construction industry criticises legal cases delaying key projects

The construction industry has criticised the legal challenges which have delayed key infrastructure projects in the Cork region.

The Construction Industry Federation's (CIF) Southern Construct Summit heard updates on a number of major construction projects planned across Munster.

This week, a legal hurdle to the planned €250m motorway between Cork and Ringaskiddy was cleared after the High Court refused opponents of the scheme leave to bring the case to the Court of Appeal.

However, the group indicated that a 'leapfrog' appeal to the Supreme Court would be forthcoming.

A separate legal challenge is before the High Court opposing the planning permission for the Morrison's Island Flood Defence Scheme.

Speaking at the conference, Conor O'Connell, the CIF's director for the southern region, said they were disappointed to hear there may be further legal challenges to the motorway project.

"The M28 project illustrates the problem that is in our judicial system which allows complaints to go through a lengthy legal process and delay key projects that are needed right now," he said.

The engineers behind the Morrison's Island flood defences also provided an update at yesterday's summit. Ken Leahy, associate director with Arup, said tender documents were being finalised, with the project ready to proceed once legal hurdles are removed.

"If the Morrison's Island scheme was implemented, all of this flooding in the main city centre area would be eliminated and these areas would be protected to the one-in-100-year tidal standard."

"Clearly, this is urgent work that will have a very real impact for a very modest investment," he said.

The Save Cork City group, which is opposed to the scheme, has mounted a legal challenge in the High Court against An Bord Pleanála's decision. The group instead wants a tidal barrier to be developed in Cork Harbour.

A key theme of the summit was the cost builders face in the development of new homes, and apartments in particular. The CIF said it was concerned that the ambitious population growth plans envisaged in the Ireland 2040 plan would not be achieved as the cost of developing apartments in cities was too high.