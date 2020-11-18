Builders to outline key construction projects

The development of the Cork Docklands, the planned Event Centre, and the Morrison Island flood defence scheme are some of the projects that will be raised at the Southern Region Construction Summit
Artist Impression by Philip Watkin of the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy. Picture: 3ddesignshop.com

Wed, 18 Nov, 2020 - 20:57
Alan Healy

The Construction Industry Federation (CIF) will outline the key projects across the southern region it says will propel the economy towards a more balanced and sustainable setting.

The development of the Cork Docklands, the planned Event Centre, the Cork Metropolitan Area Transport Strategy (Cmats) Ireland, and the Morrison Island flood defence scheme are some of the projects that will be raised at Thursday's Southern Region Construction Summit.

Conor O’Connell, CIF director, said they are highlighting the key projects that can empower this region to bring the country forward towards the vision of Ireland 2040. 

"These projects are strategic and transformative but unfortunately, they can take the best part of a decade due to the challenges of the political, planning, and regulatory system, and their complexities," he said.

"As those on the front-line of delivery, we are collaborating with Government to improve the delivery mechanism of the State in terms of procurement and contractual matters to improve outcomes for the state, the citizen, and of course our members.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has had a profound effect on the construction industry, and key issues explored at the event include how construction will change and whether there is still a commitment to delivering Project 2040.

Morrison Island. A flood defence scheme for the area will be raised at the Southern Region Construction Summit. Picture: Eddie O'Hare
Morrison Island. A flood defence scheme for the area will be raised at the Southern Region Construction Summit. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

Addressing obstacles that prevent more building projects get off the ground will also be discussed along with the development of data centres across the south of Ireland.

The Southern Region Summit will feature several local and international industry experts and policy-makers.

Construction still needs certainty around Covid-19

