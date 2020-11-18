Non-essential retailers should open Monday to avoid Christmas 'surge'

Retailers are urging the government to allow non-essential retailers to open from this Monday to avoid a “surge" in shopping in December.

In a letter sent to the three party leaders yesterday, Retail Excellence's Managing Director Duncan Graham said opening non-essential retail on December 1 would enable retailers to trade for just over three weeks before Christmas.

“It is inevitable that this will result in crowded streets and a frenzy of activity in our shopping centres, towns and cities,” he said.

Allowing non-essential retailers to trade from November 23 would, instead, “extend the shopping period, help smooth the peak and help make the shopping experience safer.”

Despite the fourfold increase in online shopping this year, Mr Graham said it has not made up for traditional ‘bricks and mortar’ shopping with some non-essential retailers reporting sales down 80% on 2019 over the last 3 weeks.

The group, which represents some 2,200 retailers across the country, said many of its members have spent 18 weeks or more of this year with their doors closed or with restricted trading due to the pandemic.

“We are getting very many calls and emails from retailers desperate to reopen and salvage something from a disastrous year. Whilst the various grants and government supports have been welcome they will not make up for long periods of closure particularly at this time of the year.”

Mr Graham said it is “gravely disappointing” that they still do not have clarity over the manner and timing of their reopening in December.

“Retailers do not know what level of restrictions we will be emerging into, and we fear that a reopening date may be delayed which would have huge implications for businesses."

"This is a critical juncture for retailers who are trying to plan for the busiest period of the year, and it is unacceptable that, with just weeks till Christmas, they are still in the dark.”

The country's largest business representative body, IBEC, is also calling for an early easing of restrictions for retailers and "the supply chain providers" into the hospitality industry.

Allowing these sectors to open next week is "imperative to underpin Government’s strategy to ensure congregations are avoided in retail outlets and districts by giving more time to allow the inevitable rush to be diminished."

Ibec Chief Executive Officer, Danny McCoy

In a letter to the Taoiseach, the group's CEO, Danny McCoy, wrote that it is “intolerable” that after all the months of adaption and perseverance, the Government is not setting out its plans for the easing of restrictions at the fore promised four-week review.

In addition, he said the "blanket suppression" of a large swathe of businesses deemed to be non-essential continues to lack "any refinement" despite learnings and evidence accumulated since last March.

This approach "lacks empathy," he said, and at this point in the crisis is "creating much greater economic and social damage than is necessary."