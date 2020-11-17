Irish retailers hardest hit in Europe by Covid restrictions, study shows

There are renewed calls for an early re-opening of non-essential shops on the back of new data showing Ireland has suffered a heavier fall in retail customer footfall than anywhere else in Europe, due to the country’s stricter Covid lockdown restrictions.
Shuttered shops on Dublin's Grafton Street due to Covid restrictions. File Picture

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 11:54
Geoff Percival

There are renewed calls for an early re-opening of non-essential shops on the back of new data showing Ireland has suffered a heavier fall in retail customer footfall than anywhere else in Europe, due to the country’s stricter Covid lockdown restrictions.

The research from Ibec group Retail Ireland excludes essential retail such as supermarkets and pharmacies, but shows consumers had begun to adjust their shopping behaviour long before the current lockdown restrictions came into place late last month. 

Retail Ireland also said shop-owners are increasingly concerned about their ability to manage social distancing, queues and stock replenishment during the narrow three-week period in December that they are likely to be able to open in the run-up to Christmas.

The group has called for an unwinding of current retail restrictions in advance of December, to safely manage the expected pent-up demand.

"The run-up to Christmas is make or break for many retailers and every day counts. Many are relying on the period to make up for the major financial hit taken earlier in the year," said Retail Ireland director Arnold Dillon. 

"While significant government supports are welcome, more is needed to help retailers manage commercial rent liabilities that continue to accrue during lockdown."

Retailers call for early lifting of restrictions as footfall plummets

Classic bar December trade is 'final lifeline' for pubs - Drinks Ireland
Apple faces iPhone tracking complaint to EU from privacy lawyer Schrems       
Central Bank slaps lenders' wrists over mortgage policy during Covid
Retailers call for early lifting of restrictions as footfall plummets

Retailers call for early lifting of restrictions as footfall plummets

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

