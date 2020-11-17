Retailers call for early lifting of restrictions as footfall plummets

Footfall in Irish retail has fallen further than any other part of Europe according to research published by Retail Ireland, the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC) group.

The study shows the Irish public have been adjusting their behaviour long before the introduction of Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions that led to the closure of non-essential retail.

The analysis was conducted with information available from Google mobility tracking data.

Retail Ireland is now calling on the government to unwind restrictions on retail ahead of December in order to ease pent up demand.

The business group said retailers are concerned about social distancing, queueing and stock replenishment in what they describe as the "narrow three week December window" ahead of Christmas.

Retail Ireland Director Arnold Dillon said extended opening hours would also improve public safety.

“In response to falling Covid case numbers and the need to manage Christmas trading safely over the coming weeks, the government should move to unwind retail restrictions in advance of December.

"A short three week shopping window in December will create significant additional challenges for retailers working to manage numbers in stores and reduce the need for queues.

"Public health is the priority and retailers are taking extra steps to ensure a safe Christmas for customers, including extended opening hours," said Mr Dillon.

Mr Dillon described the trading period before Christmas as "make or break" for many retailers and hope the bumper Christmas period will compensate for losses earlier in the year.