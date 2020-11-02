Limerick Panto to go ahead with State funding (oh yes it will!)

University Concert Hall, Limerick (UCH) has announced its panto will go ahead following funding under the Government's live performance support scheme.

The Limerick venue received the maximum grant of €400,000 under the support scheme, with a number of other pantos including the Olympia Theatre and Vicar Street, Dublin also benefitting from the scheme.

Sinéad Hope, the director of UCH, said the venue was delighted to receive this support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

“Since 2012, the UCH panto has been one of the highlights of Christmas in Limerick for families from far and wide, welcoming over 25,0000 customers through our doors each year,” she said.

"To be able to continue this tradition after such a challenging year is wonderful."

While it will give many children something to look forward to this Christmas, Ms Hope said it will also provide critical employment for a significant number of cast and crew.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year not only for UCH as a venue but for the Arts industry as a whole, this has provided a real beacon of hope for everyone in our industry.”

The Everyman Theatre Cork announced earlier this year it would be cancelling its annual panto due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cork Opera House is yet to announce its decision, although the panto is not included in its upcoming winter programme.

Robert C Kelly, who has been a long-time producer of the UCH panto, said: “For too much of this year those who work in the creative industries have been without any kind of support.

“I think not just of the creative teams, actors, and musicians, but of the invisible people in sound, lighting, rigging, crew, and support industries like transport and staging.”

“The department will enable us to get dozens of freelancers back to work, even for a short while.”

While the venue hopes to welcome "some level" of live audiences for this year's panto, they also plan to offer an online stream of the show. Any live performances will take place in line with the current Government guidelines.