Limerick Panto to go ahead with State funding (oh yes it will!)

University Concert Hall received the maximum grant of €400,000 under the live performance support scheme
Limerick Panto to go ahead with State funding (oh yes it will!)

The UCH panto has been a feature of Christmas in Limerick since 2012. Picture: Oisin McHugh True Media

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 17:30
Nicole Glennon

University Concert Hall, Limerick (UCH) has announced its panto will go ahead following funding under the Government's live performance support scheme.

The Limerick venue received the maximum grant of €400,000 under the support scheme, with a number of other pantos including the Olympia Theatre and Vicar Street, Dublin also benefitting from the scheme. 

Sinéad Hope, the director of UCH, said the venue was delighted to receive this support from the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

“Since 2012, the UCH panto has been one of the highlights of Christmas in Limerick for families from far and wide, welcoming over 25,0000 customers through our doors each year,” she said. 

"To be able to continue this tradition after such a challenging year is wonderful."

While it will give many children something to look forward to this Christmas, Ms Hope said it will also provide critical employment for a significant number of cast and crew.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year not only for UCH as a venue but for the Arts industry as a whole, this has provided a real beacon of hope for everyone in our industry.” 

Read More

Owners of Cyprus Avenue and Gleneagle among Munster recipients of €5m fund for live events sector

The Everyman Theatre Cork announced earlier this year it would be cancelling its annual panto due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The Cork Opera House is yet to announce its decision, although the panto is not included in its upcoming winter programme. 

Robert C Kelly, who has been a long-time producer of the UCH panto, said: “For too much of this year those who work in the creative industries have been without any kind of support. 

“I think not just of the creative teams, actors, and musicians, but of the invisible people in sound, lighting, rigging, crew, and support industries like transport and staging.” 

“The department will enable us to get dozens of freelancers back to work, even for a short while.” 

While the venue hopes to welcome "some level" of live audiences for this year's panto, they also plan to offer an online stream of the show. Any live performances will take place in line with the current Government guidelines.

Read More

Cork-based supplements group raises €6.7m for expansion

More in this section

Pfizer Pfizer announces €300m investment in Irish operations
The latest on 16 vaccines in the global race for Covid-19 cure  The latest on 16 vaccines in the global race for Covid-19 cure 
60% of Penneys-Primark Europe retail space hit by Covid closures 60% of Penneys-Primark Europe retail space hit by Covid closures
munster businesspantouniversity concert hall

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices