Pfizer announces €300m investment in Irish operations

Drugmaker Pfizer is investing €300 million in its Irish operations which will support the further development of its existing manufacturing site in Ringaskiddy, alongside its sites in Dublin and Kildare.

The investment will provide additional manufacturing and laboratory capacity creating approximately 300 roles over the next two to three years.

Additional construction roles are anticipated for the Ringaskiddy site.

The roles being created comprise a broad range of highly skilled roles including analysts, technicians, engineers, scientists, technologists, quality specialists, data analysts and chemists.

The drugs manufacturer said the new roles will “expand manufacturing and laboratory capacity and add new technologies to ensure Pfizer is ready to support the next wave of medical innovations.”

Part of the investment will also include the initial stage of a project to construct a development facility on the Ringaskiddy site to manufacture pharmaceutical compounds for Pfizer’s clinical trials globally.

This will expand Pfizer’s role in Ireland from the manufacture of already approved medicines into supporting the earlier phases of new medicine development.

A welcome boost

An Taoiseach Micheál Martin welcomed the announcement this morning stating that it was “a further vote of confidence” in the skills and talent of Irish people, adding that it provided “a very welcome boost to the economy.”

“Pfizer’s footprint in Ireland was first established in Ringaskiddy in Cork in 1969, marking the beginning of a new era of pharmaceutical investment in Ireland.

“Over the past five decades, there has been a huge expansion of the sector in this country, creating thousands of jobs and solidifying Ireland’s reputation as a world leader in pharmaceutical innovation and manufacturing.

"Pfizer has made a significant contribution to the Irish economy and this latest investment is a testament to the quality and experience of the workforce here,” he said.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland, echoed the Taoiseach's comments, stating that this vote of confidence in Ireland’s investment environment "underscores Ireland’s reputation as a global location of excellence for biopharmaceuticals."

Dr. Paul Duffy, Vice President, Pfizer Global Supply said the investment will strengthen the group's Irish operation, bringing the total headcount in Ireland to 4,000.

"It is also particularly exciting that our Ringaskiddy site has been chosen as the location to manufacture investigational compounds for our clinical trials globally and we look forward to seeing that new facility become operational," he added.

Paul Reid, Country Manager, Pfizer Healthcare Ireland, said the manufacturer's current focus is on its COVID-19 efforts, including their vaccine development program.

Last month, Mr Reid, said Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech could be in a position to issue some 100 million doses of their experimental vaccine by the end of 2020.