Employers who tapped €2.5bn wage subsidy scheme to be named in coming days

The Revenue is preparing in the coming days to publish the names and addresses of the 66,500 employers who tapped €2.85bn from the now-expired Covid-19 Temporary Wage Support Scheme, or TWSS, until its replacement by a new scheme, but the amounts individual companies received will not be made public.

The TWSS scheme was administered by Revenue since it was first rolled out as one of the two main welfare and subsidy schemes by the Government at the onset of the crisis in the spring.

Revenue had long said it was not obliged to publish the names of the companies until the TWSS expired.

During the crisis this year, the TWSS directly supported the wages of qualifying 664,000 employees, while a further 220,000 employees indirectly benefited because of the contributions to the overall pay bill, Revenue said. At its end, there were 360,000 employees on the scheme.

Replaced by the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme, or EWSS, in late summer, the Revenue said it plans to publish the names of companies availing of the new scheme at the end of January.

New figures published today showed 33,800 employers have so far been paid almost €290m under the EWSS to subsidise the wages of 352,600 employees.

Reflecting the scale of the Covid crisis, at one stage, almost 1.2 million people, or half the labour force, were availing directly of some sort of jobless welfare payment, including the TWSS, the Pandemic Unemployment Payment, and under the regular unemployment payments.