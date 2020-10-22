New website guarantees the perfect Irish gift this Christmas

Guaranteed Irish have launched a new website to help consumers who want to support Irish businesses this Christmas.

The business organisation behind the familiar green symbol has set up guaranteedirishgifts.ie to showcase “the best of locally based businesses.”

The site currently features thousands of products from more than 150 Irish businesses including Irish mead from Kinsale Mead Co, candles from Waterford company Milis, sheepskin rugs from Limerick’s Irish Hide Designs, bambú' hurleys from Clare hurley makers Torpey and fleece lined flannel shirts from West Cork’s Lee Valley Ireland.

Kinsale Mead Co. is one Cork company featured on the new site

While consumers can't purchase items directly from this new site, Guaranteed Irish hopes the “collective shop window,” will direct traffic to the various businesses’ who need it.

Brid O'Connell, CEO, Guaranteed Irish said they are delighted to be able to offer “a one stop portal” for Irish consumers this Christmas, and encourages everyone to support local businesses this year.

“The businesses we support create jobs, support local communities and the Irish economy,” she said, adding that their craft, gift and design members “need everyone’s support to survive at the moment."

The initiative GuaranteedIrishGifts.ie is supported by Guaranteed Irish members Magico, IE Domain Registry, Blacknight and eShopWorld, with all businesses extending their support and willingness to provide ecommerce supports to members that may wish to avail of digital tools and web support services as they adapt their business offering to meet the growing demand amongst Irish consumers for online shopping.