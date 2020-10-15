Leo Varadkar admits Government rules partially responsible for Ryanair closure

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has admitted the closure of Ryanair's bases in Cork and Shannon for the winter is due in part to “the very strict travel rules we’ve put in place” but added that planes probably “shouldn’t be” flying over the winter period.

The news that Ryanair is to close its bases in the southern airports for the winter has come as a “huge blow” to Cork and Shannon regions, he said.

“Particularly to staff in the airports and the Ryanair staff who are going to be affected.”

Approximately 60 Ryanair staff risk losing their jobs following the airline’s decision to close its Cork Airport base for the winter season.

While Mr Varadkar admitted the Government’s strict travel rules have contributed to the closures, he said the rules have been put in place for “good reason” and for reasons of “public health".

“But we do want to get flying again, we want our airports to be busy again and we want all those people to get back to work as soon as possible,” he said.

For that reason, the Government will consider whether it will “formally” opt into the European Commission’s traffic lights system next week.

“While that isn't going to get planes flying again over the winter period, because they probably shouldn't be, it at least means that if the pandemic goes back into retreat, that we will have a safe system in place for the summer period,” he said.

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson said Transport Minister Eamon Ryan had done nothing to help aviation. Picture Denis Minihane.

Aer Lingus, which has said it is continuing with its review of the future of its operations at Cork and Shannon, has repeatedly called for the Government to fully implement the EU traffic lights system.

Chief executive Sean Doyle told the Oireachtas transport committee last week that Ireland was "in the unfortunate position of having the most restrictive travel policy in Europe, but also having done the least to support the aviation sector thus far".

Ryanair chief executive Eddie Wilson has also heavily criticised the Government, saying Transport Minister Eamon Ryan has done nothing to help the aviation sector.