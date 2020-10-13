Hotels decimated: 'Government just have to find the money' 

“I don’t care where they find the money. They just have to find it. Whether they have to half their salaries to find it... they're just going to have to do it.”

Those are the words of Bernadette Randles, owner of Dromhall Hotel in Killarney and honorary chair of the Kerry branch of the Irish Hotels Federation.

Like many hoteliers across the country, Ms Randles has temporarily closed her hotel, for the first time “in over 54 years of trading”, due to Level 3 restrictions imposed last week, and she is nervously awaiting today’s Budget in the hopes the government can help save her industry.

“We’ve never closed, we’ve never not paid our bills, but these times are different,” she said.

“It’s very unfortunate in the hotel sector and in the tourism sector, through no fault of government, through no fault of anybody, we’re absolutely decimated.

President of the Kerry Branch of the Irish Hotels Federation, Bernadette Randles (centre). Picture: Domnick Walsh

“We’ve been in crises before, but nothing like this."

"[The government] are just going to have to look after the people of the country, because this isn’t just happening to one business, to one hotel, to one shop, it’s all of us.”

Ms Randles said she knows “it’s done and dusted” at this stage but hopes the government has heard their calls.

“I hope they have looked after the people. Because we won’t be able to keep doing it,” she said.

The crucial thing many in the hospitality industry will be looking for this afternoon is an extension to the Employment Wage Subsidy Scheme (EWSS) and a restoration to the previous Temporary Wage Subsidy Scheme (TWSS) levels of €350/€410 per week. Under the EWSS, the max amount available is €203 per week.

“I just think of the barman and his wife who work in my hotel, who have a child. Will they manage on €406 euros a week paying rent?”

“It’s not assets. It’s people. And these people don’t want to be out of work, They worry and they stress, and I worry and I stress, but I’ve full confidence if the government get us to June or July next year, we’ll be back.”

Ms Randles said the leaders of the country must look after the people of their country today.

“The government just have to find the money, they have no choice. And if they don’t find the money, they have let down the people.”

23,000 more on PUP this week. Not just a statistic-23,000 livelihoods & households across the country. Govt. must deliver today to safeguard remaining jobs & lay foundations for the future #Budget2020 @Paschald @mmcgrathtd @MichealMartinTD @LeoVaradkar @cathmartingreen @IHFcomms — Elaina Fitzgerald Kane (@ElainaFitzKane) October 13, 2020

Irish Hotels Federation President Elaina Fitzgerald Kane has said the Budget today is where it will begin and end for many.

She said the government must deliver for the sector today to safeguard remain jobs and “lay foundations for the future."

“Tourism created 90,000 new jobs after the last recession — the most successful sector for job creation. Investing in tourism will pay dividends," she added.